Iggy Azalea getting her TWERK-ON in her brand new video “Mo Bounce”

Iggy is back, and this time she’s Twerking. The Brand new single “Mo Bounce” looks like its going to be a club banger. Produced by The Stereotypes, This high energy track i’m sure will be perfect for “Twerk Something” Tuesdays with Angie Ang!

