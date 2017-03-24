EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On Eddie Murphy, Air Jordans and ‘Life’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Space movies and thrillers are two genres that always seem to kill — pun intended — at the box office, and the new film Life combines the best of both.

Starring bromantic couple Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds, the pulse-raising invasion flick was one of the most talked-about movies at this year’s SXSW and is the perfect choice for a Friday night flick if you’re looking for a few scares.

Our man BlogXilla caught up with the stars at the festival to crack a few jokes and ask a few questions, starting with why they each chose to do the film. Reynolds’ response was pretty straightforward: “I like science fiction movies, and I like movies that are suspenseful and tense and thrillers, and scary as sh*t and this is one of those.”

Gyllenhaal’s, however, was a bit more sinister: “And I just thought, ‘When is Ryan Reynolds gonna die.’”

Ouch.

Co-star Ariyon Bakare also joined the discussion to talk about Hollywood’s age-old trope of the ‘Black Guy’ to die first, and how he managed to avoid that fate for himself.

What the video above to see the conversation and get a sneak peak of Life, which is in theaters everywhere now.

