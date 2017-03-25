Teen Killed, 8-Year-Old Wounded In St. Louis Shooting Spree

NewsOne Staff

A shooting spree in St. Louis left one person dead and six others critically injured on Friday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a 15-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old boy was amongst those who were wounded.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and six other people, including an 8-year-old boy, were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in north St. Louis, police said.

Police Lt. John Green said the 8-year-old was shot in the face and was in critical and unstable condition. The other survivors were in critical but stable condition. Those five victims are from 17 to 40 years old, and all are male.

The gunfire started about 6:30 p.m. “We don’t know what caused the shooting,” Green said in a briefing at the scene about two hours later. “There was no argument according to witnesses, what little they told us.”

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Palm Street between Geraldine and Norwood avenues, reports the outlet.

Police Lt. John Green told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a probe has been launched surrounding the incident and his team will rely on the accounts of witnesses and victims to help determine who was behind the shooting.

