Here’s Why Fetty Wap Will Not File A Police Report After Being Robbed

TMZ reports that the rapper won’t cooperate in the investigation to determine who stole $450k in jewelry and thousands in cash at a Paterson, New Jersey deli early Sunday morning — a robbery that triggered a shootout which left three people injured. Sources say that Fetty wants to let the streets handle his feud with Raheem Thomas, aka Fuzz, who was arrested on gun charges after he flashed Fetty’s stolen “1738” chain on Instagram.

That may not be the only reason the rapper wants to avoid police at all costs. Eyewitnesses from Sunday’s shootout say that a member of Fetty’s crew fired first at Raheem’s crew in retaliation and that same person allegedly accidentally shot himself in the thigh. Sources also say that Fuzz pistol whipped someone in Fetty’s camp, and then he and his guys proceeded to rob Fetty and his crew on the spot. That’s when a second gun was taken out and shots were fired back and forth — two of which landed on two of Raheem’s guys.

Prosecutors in court Monday said they did not believe Raheem had personally fired the gun. As we previously reported, camera footage has been released, showing Fuzz and Fetty getting into an altercation in the New Jersey Deli. No word from Fetty Wap’s camp on the details of the shooting.