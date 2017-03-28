Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How You Can Be An Intern For Chance The Rapper

The artist put out a call and folks are answering.

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Someone’s resume is about to be lit. Recently, Chicago philanthropist and music artist Chance The Rapper put out a call for interns. He tweeted that he’s looking for “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.”

With this post, the rapper immediately received thousands of tweets of people pitching themselves as the best internship candidate.

Chance even took some pressure off by not asserting a time limit. When someone asked if there’s a deadline, he replied, “No take your time, I’m trying to find someone specific.”

He also gave specific formatting directions.

And he assured that this was a “job,” so hopefully that means money is involved.

Considering all of Chance’s community work along with his artistic achievements, one could guess the rapper is looking for a well rounded go-getter who gets things done. Could this be you? Better start getting that creative deck in order.

Chance The Rapper , internship

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos