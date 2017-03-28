Here’s How You Can Be An Intern For Chance The Rapper

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Someone’s resume is about to be lit. Recently, Chicago philanthropist and music artistput out a call for interns. He tweeted that he’s looking for “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.”

With this post, the rapper immediately received thousands of tweets of people pitching themselves as the best internship candidate.

@chancetherapper 2nd year law student in Chicago looking for a summer job! — Riley McCormick (@RMcCormick) March 27, 2017

@chancetherapper the Internet (myself included): "yes here yes hello yes decks I know decks I have decks front decks back decks all decks" pic.twitter.com/9qFbMfjcyV — Talya Minsberg (@tminsberg) March 27, 2017

@chancetherapper Chance! I currently work for Honest Tea! I really believe in your message and I would love to help you out in any way I can — ❄Snowflake❄ (@Bryan_Rivers) March 27, 2017

Chance even took some pressure off by not asserting a time limit. When someone asked if there’s a deadline, he replied, “No take your time, I’m trying to find someone specific.”

No take your time, I'm trying to find someone specific https://t.co/u4R9Hb8j23 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

He also gave specific formatting directions.

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

And he assured that this was a “job,” so hopefully that means money is involved.

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

Considering all of Chance’s community work along with his artistic achievements, one could guess the rapper is looking for a well rounded go-getter who gets things done. Could this be you? Better start getting that creative deck in order.

