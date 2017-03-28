You Won’t Believe What Apollo Nida Is Asking For In His Divorce From Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks is a lawyer, which means she knows a thing or two about splitting assets fair and square — but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star may have her work cut off for her in her own divorce.

TMZ reports that Apollo Nida is thrilled that a judge nullified his divorce from Phaedra because he’s suspicious she hasn’t disclosed all of their assets and he wants his cut. The convicted felon wants to take this opportunity to go back on the hunt to determine what property is fair game to split. He says some of the property includes a million-dollar marital home, millions of dollars in personal property and several businesses. Nida, who is currently in prison, also wants joint legal custody of he and Phaedra’s two sons.

As you may recall, a judge decided the divorce was unfair because Apollo wasn’t informed of the final hearing where the divorce was granted. The judge was also pissed off at Phaedra for intentionally misspelling his name on the docs. Despite the divorce drama with his ex-wife, Apollo has moved on and is currently engaged to Sherien Almufti.