The Estate of Tupac Shakur Enters Lawsuit [Details]

Angie Ange

As the induction of Tupac Shakur into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame approaches, his memorabilia is shooting through the roof on the auction block. Most recently, his black BMW that he was shot up in on September 7, 1996 is up for bidding. The estate of his mother, Afeni Shakur, is suing auction house Moments in Time to gain ownership of his possessions like his passport, handwritten lyrics, and scripts, notebooks, clothing, and jewelry.

The lawsuit has been filed by the estate’s attorney Howard King and states that the auction house gained the items from a third party source that has no ownership rights or rights to sell the products.

