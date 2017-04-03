New Music
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured

Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After Party

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Boosie Badazz was all set to headline the 2nd Annual Spring Fest at Virginia Motorsports Park, but before he even had the chance to get on stage, “gunfire erupted,” TMZ reports.

“The shots created a mass panic, and 2 victims hospitalized with non-lethal injuries. Cops from 5 different cities responded, but no suspects were arrested and it’s unclear how many shooters were involved,” the gossip site explains.

In a video he shared with his followers, Boosie said he’s “kind of pissed off” and revealed that, due to the shooting, he won’t be allowed to perform at the festival anymore. Listen as he explains below.

