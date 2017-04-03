Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured

Boosie Badazz was all set to headline the 2nd Annual Spring Fest at Virginia Motorsports Park, but before he even had the chance to get on stage, “gunfire erupted,” TMZ reports.
“The shots created a mass panic, and 2 victims hospitalized with non-lethal injuries. Cops from 5 different cities responded, but no suspects were arrested and it’s unclear how many shooters were involved,” the gossip site explains.
In a video he shared with his followers, Boosie said he’s “kind of pissed off” and revealed that, due to the shooting, he won’t be allowed to perform at the festival anymore. Listen as he explains below.
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
13 photos Launch gallery
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
