6 Things You Didn’t Know About Martin Luther King, Jr.

one of the world's most famous advocates of non-violent social change strategies was a true man of peace.

As we commemorate him on the 49th anniversary of his death, here’s some facts about his life that you may not know.

According to the History.com , King’s birth name was actually Michael, not Martin. At age five, his father returned from a 1934 trip to Germany where he was inspired by Protestant Reformation leader Martin Luther and changed both he and his son’s name.

At age 10 King sang with his church choir at the 1939 Atlanta premiere of the movie Gone With The Wind, according to a reported piece by The Telegraph.

There are about 900 streets named after Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States, including Puerto Rico, according to CNN.

MLK enjoyed the arts and was supposedly an amazing dancer.

He could allegedly shoot a basketball accurately with both hands.

