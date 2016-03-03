QOTD: iLoveMemphis, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with rapper iLoveMemphis to find out what music he’s playing when he has a little downtime, and his answer might not surprise you too much.

The emcee obviously reps hard for his city with his name, so it’s not shocking that he supports and listens to fellow Memphis artists, including Yo Gotti. But if the “Hit The Quan” rapper had to pick, the number one person he turns on if he wants to jam out is none other than Drake.

