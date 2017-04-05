Style Maven: Gabrielle Union’s Latest Business Move Is Just Right For Working Fashionistas

Gabrielle Union has been killing red carpets for almost 20 years now. Finally, the right people have taken notice of Gabby’s style and have teamed up with the actress to spread her swag to the masses. According to Essence , New York & Company, Inc. has partnered with the Being Mary Jane star to be the face of the Company’s 7th Avenue Design Studio beginning this month. On top of that, Gab is set to launch her own namesake collection, exclusive to New York & Company, in August.

Union said of the collaboration, “I want to bring a Gabrielle spin to New York & Company by adding a unique element of style to the office—chic jumpsuits in the boardroom, dramatic coats over suiting. I am excited to work with a brand that’s known for embracing diversity and that caters specifically to women — especially women who want to look on-point without breaking the bank. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

The brand also claims that their 7th Avenue Design Studio collection was largely inspired by Gabrielle’s character, Mary Jane Paul, on Being Mary Jane, who is a career woman that needs easy and effortless styles. Gabrielle explained, “Mary Jane’s style reflects power, leadership, and risk taking. She wears classic styles but with a twist, which is why I think she’d definitely shop at New York & Company.”

Congrats Mrs. Union-Wade on the new partnership. Check out the full collection here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: