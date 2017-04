As you may have heard by now, Pepsi got dragged on social media for its ad featuring Kendall Jenner for obvious reasons.

Pepsi pulled the ad and apologized for “missing the mark” on such a serious issue – basically making a mockery out of all the movements and protests…I digress.

Another company is in fact interested in working with Kendall.

Why are they so petty? Kendall declined the offer and blocked them. shrugs

Also On 93.9 WKYS: