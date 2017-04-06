You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New Champagne Costs

When Jay Z describes how hard he balls — he means it.

The business mogul’s latest endeavor will have everyone wanting to step their money up for a bottle of that Ace of Spades. According to Bloomberg.com, Armand de Brignac announced on Monday that it would be releasing a new edition of the company’s iconic champagne later this month.

The signature champagne, owned by the Grammy winner, will be ultra-exclusive, with only 2,233 bottles being made available in the U.S., at a cost of $850. The drink is being called the Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Two or the A2, and will act as the follow-up champagne to Armand de Brignac’s critically acclaimed Blanc de Noirs Assemblage.

One of just 2,333 bottles created. #BlancDeNoirs Assemblage 2 #Chamagne #ArmandDeBrignac A post shared by Armand De Brignac Champagne (@armanddebrignac) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

Armand de Brignac’s CEO Sebastien Besson told Bloomberg, “Jay is a very strong businessman, certainly one that likes to understand what consumers want and here to build the business for the long term. He always has a few bottles on hand for a celebration, I know that for sure.”

A2 is set to drop in the U.S. on April 18. Will you be popping Champagne?