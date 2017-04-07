Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career

is trying to stay positive following a string of bad news. In last night’s episode of Braxton Family Values, she gives all the details on her miscarriage and how her professional life was affected.

In the episode, she discussed her fertility issues and the complicated process of trying to become pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF). Braxton was successful in having a baby after one IVF treatment and explained how much joy her first son, Logan, has brought to her and her husband, Vincent Herbert. Tamar decided to try for a second child. Then, after describing the complicated process of IVF treatments — especially for a woman who was in her late 30s — Tamar revealed, “I went for my pregnancy test, and it was positive. Three days later though, they called to tell me my numbers were going down. When your numbers are going down, it’s a wrap. I wasn’t pregnant that long after my pregnancy test.” She added, “I didn’t know how I was going to get out of my bed for a couple weeks.”

This trauma also affected her career. “The same choice you make to be courageous and go through this process is the same choice to get up and keep going. It was hard because I still had to work. But after the miscarriage, I wanted so badly for the other things in my life to work. My tour got canceled. Of course everybody knows what happened at [The Real]. My album came out and I couldn’t support it. I had to stop Dancing With the Stars. I just wanted to feel like I achieved something that I set out to do. When it didn’t happen, I felt like I was going to have an emotional breakdown. It was tough.”

Braxton is not staying down. She asserted, “Everybody in the world can give up on you, but you cannot give up on yourself. And that’s just the bottom line through IVF, through your career, through your relationships, to your goals. The minute you give up, that’s when it’s over. You can’t give up. You have to make that promise to yourself that no matter what, I am not going to stop until I succeed at my goal.”

Tamar has clearly overcome — much love to her and the Braxton family.

