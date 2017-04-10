Phaedra’s Rep Responds To ‘Fired’ Rumors, ‘RHOA’ Producer Carlos King Confirms Departure

wasn’t the only thing shaking in Atlanta this weekend. There was plenty of discussion around Phaedra Parks and RHOA producer Carlos King’s rumored departure.

While Phaedra’s rep denied her client is leaving the show and allegedly called the rumors “untrue,” Carlos King confirmed he is moving on. But not for the shady reason you’re thinking.

In case you didn’t catch that tea, Phaedra reportedly claimed King concocted the dramatic and messy Kandi vs. Porsha storyline.

The RHOA drama is only beginning. The trailer for the four-part reunion special aired last night and it is full of shockers, tears and shade.

Part one of the reunion airs next Sunday at 8pm on Bravo.

