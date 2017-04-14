Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On Troy Ave

Find out why Wack100 is slamming the podcast host.

Staff
Leave a comment

Taxstone

Source: Kyle Goldberg / GlobalGrind


It’s been almost a year since the infamous Irving Plaza shooting that left four people shot and one killed — even costing Troy Ave and Taxstone their freedom.

On Thursday, news broke that Tax told officials that Troy Ave is actually the one who should be behind bars for attempted murder, not him. The Games manager, Wack100, took to social media, blasting Tax, see below:

From the desk of #thegame's manager #wack100

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

The only issue with Wack’s attack is that there is video footage of the Brooklyn rapper shooting aimlessly in a crowded club — which means Tax isn’t really snitching, just stating the obvious. If you were in jail for something you didn’t do and knew who did it, would you “snitch”?

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

Continue reading 10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview


 

Irving Plaza Shooting , jail , Taxstone , the game , Troy Ave , wack 100

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos