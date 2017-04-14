Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on Live With London Charles

Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on Live With London Charles

Deelishis sat down with Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta to talk about her new hair product that is launching with Sally Beauty. She also spilled the tea about Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion premiering this Sunday.Catch the full interview below.

