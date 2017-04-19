Prince’s Estate Sues To Block New Music From Dropping

This week might get a little brighter with a possible new Prince release. The only thing getting in the way is a lawsuit filed by the Prince estate.

According to a press release that’s making its rounds, an entire EP of unreleased music from the late, great Prince is expected this Friday on the one-year anniversary of his death. Rogue Music Alliance is set to drop Deliverance, a six-track project that’s already available for pre-order on iTunes. The EP will reportedly include “new, undiscovered studio recordings from 2006 – 2008,” all written when Prince was an independent artist, “protesting what he saw as an unjust music industry.”

While some fans are ecstatic about the new release, the Prince estate is totally against it. Along with Paisley Park Enterprises (Prince’s primary business entity), the Prince estate filed a lawsuit against Boxhill claiming that he’s trying to exploit the recordings for his own personal benefit. The lawsuits further says that Boxhill has no right to the recordings because of a 2004 confidentiality agreement saying all the recordings are the sole and exclusive property of Prince.

Prince was known to be very thorough when it came to the ownership of his music, so this comes as no surprise. We’ll have to wait to see if we’re getting a new Prince project or not.