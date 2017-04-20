Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

Authorities have detained a Brooklyn man who repeatedly followed and harassed

Now that her family is out of the White House, Malia is using her free time to explore her interest in film by interning for producer Harvey Weinstein. Lately, however, her days in the office had been disrupted by an overzealous admirer.

According to the New York Daily News, Secret Service agents assigned to protect Malia have captured a 30-year-old man named Jair Nilton Cardoso after he supposedly followed her to work.

On April 10, The alleged stalker snuck up to the fourth floor of a building in Tribeca, where Malia was working. Sources claim that he then held up a sign and began hollering, asking Malia to marry him.

Agents recognized Jair from his numerous attempts to get into the White House while Malia was living there. He was immediately asked to leave the office and stop hounding Malia.

He obviously ignored those demands because on April 12 (just two days later), Jair tailed Malia out of another building in the west Village, where she is also interning.

Secret Service agents interviewed Jair at his home in Brooklyn the next day and determined that he has psychiatric issues. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Agents reported him to police on Monday.

Although Jair does not have any criminal record in New York City, authorities are trying to decide whether they will file stalking and harassment charges.

