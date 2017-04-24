2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Press Room

Director Justin Semien Gives The 5 Movies White People Should Watch About Black People

J.R. Bang
With “Dear White People” being turned into a TV series hitting Netflix Friday, April 28th, Director Justin Simien is giving the “White Delegation” a snapshot into Black Culture. Simien also gives the delegation 5 films they should watch to learn more about black people.

Jot them down, watch and learn something.

