Janet Jackson Fan Sues Live Nation Over Cancelled Tour

Janet Jackson fans were over the moon when they heard the news that their queen was expecting a child . However, they didn’t realize the new baby means no tour — now ticket buyers are pissed that they haven’t received their refunds from the canceled shows. TMZ reports thatfiled a lawsuit against Live Nationblasting them because Janet’s fans haven’t seen a dime of their ticket money, although she’s postponed the Unbreakable World Tour at least three times.

Adams said in the court documents that Live Nation is trying to get away without issuing refunds by repeatedly treating the tour as “rescheduled” and not “cancelled.” The company has not commented on the lawsuit and Ms. Jackson has yet to set a date for when she’ll return to the stage, except that it will be sometime in 2017.

Luckily for Janet, she’s not the one being sued— so she can continue enjoying motherhood and focus on her alleged divorce until she’s ready to get back to work.