Janet Jackson Fan Sues Live Nation Over Cancelled Tour

Janet Jackson fans were over the moon when they heard the news that their queen was expecting a child. However, they didn’t realize the new baby means no tour — now ticket buyers are pissed that they haven’t received their refunds from the canceled shows. TMZ reports that Tiana Adams filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, blasting them because Janet’s fans haven’t seen a dime of their ticket money, although she’s postponed the Unbreakable World Tour at least three times.
Adams said in the court documents that Live Nation is trying to get away without issuing refunds by repeatedly treating the tour as “rescheduled” and not “cancelled.” The company has not commented on the lawsuit and Ms. Jackson has yet to set a date for when she’ll return to the stage, except that it will be sometime in 2017.
Luckily for Janet, she’s not the one being sued— so she can continue enjoying motherhood and focus on her alleged divorce until she’s ready to get back to work.
These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson's Style Book
15 photos Launch gallery
These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson's Style Book
1. Janet Jackson made shoulder pads the go-to trend in the '80s.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Amber Rose is a fan of the maverick look.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Nothing says incognito and stylish like dark shades, a hat, and a red lip.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Rihanna got the memo.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Janet gave the masculine pantsuit a feminine touch.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Stars like Blac Chyna and Amber Rose showed off a little more skin and a lot more curves.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Having piercings other than your ears and belly button was pretty taboo back when Janet revealed her septum ring.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. These days, having a septum piercing is as common as having your ears pierced.Source:Instagram 8 of 15
9. Janet became synonymous with braids back in the '90s following the release of her film "Poetic Justice."Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Braids have now become the hottest trend for young celebs like Zoe Kravitz—from street style to the red carpet.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Ms. Jackson made it sexy to bare your sculpted abs in a midriff top.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Ciara was definitely inspired by the crop top look.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. The Kardashians are often credited with making the trend popular again.Source:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Janet's ever changing hairstyles made it obvious she was a style icon...especially in the '90s, with this bantu knot look.Source:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Rihanna made waves on the internet when she rocked the throwback look. The apple doesn't fall far from the icon tree.Source:Getty 15 of 15
