‘Let Black People Go:’ Fresno Shooting Spree Suspect Yells In Court

A Fresno County judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for suspected shooting spree killer Kori Ali Muhammad after he yelled in court to “Let Black people go” Friday, reports The Fresno Bee.

From The Fresno Bee:

Muhammad, wearing shackles and a yellow jail jumpsuit, made his first Fresno County Superior Court appearance since the deadly shootings of the past week, but the proceedings were suspended after the defendant’s outburst. He yelled: “Let black people go and reparations.”

Muhammad’s mental competency was questioned by his attorney, Eric Christensen of the Public Defender’s Office. Judge W. Kent Hamlin ordered a psychiatric evaluation and rescheduled Muhammad’s arraignment for May 12.

Victims Remembered In San Bernardino School Shooting