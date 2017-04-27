Kevin Gates At 92.7 The Block

Kevin Gates At 92.7 The Block

Photo by Kevin Gates At 92.7 The Block

Kevin Gates Sentenced To 30 Months In Jail

J.R. Bang
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Kevin Gates will have to put his rap career on hold for a couple of months. Gates was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to a felony gun charge in the state of Illinois. He could have been sentenced up to 10 years in prison so Gates attorneys are happy with the result.

Gates spent five months behind bars, had been sentenced for kicking a woman in the face at a Florida show. On the day he was released he was arrested for this gun charge. Hopefully once he has served his time he can get back to his burgeoning rap career.

Source: TMZ

