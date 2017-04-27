Kevin Gates Sentenced To 30 Months In Jail

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Rapper Kevin Gates will have to put his rap career on hold for a couple of months. Gates was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to a felony gun charge in the state of Illinois. He could have been sentenced up to 10 years in prison so Gates attorneys are happy with the result.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gates spent five months behind bars, had been sentenced for kicking a woman in the face at a Florida show. On the day he was released he was arrested for this gun charge. Hopefully once he has served his time he can get back to his burgeoning rap career.

Related: Kevin Gates’ Wife Rips The Woman Who Accused Him Of Assault

Related: Watch Kevin Gates Show This Fan How He Really Feels