R. Kelly Sued For Allegedly Having An Affair With A Man’s Wife

R. Kelly has been in the game for almost 30 years and still can’t seem to avoid scandals.

A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit against the R&B superstar over an alleged affair Kelly had with his wife. Page Six reports that Hinds County Deputy Kenny Bryant claimed that he had suffered “emotional, psychological and financial loss” due to the actions of the “Ignition” singer.

In the lawsuit, Bryant claims that his wife, Asia Childress, admitted to having a relationship with Kelly prior to their wedding in July 2012. He also alleges that Kelly and Childress rekindled their relationship that October, after attending one of his concerts. Childress then convinced the deputy to quit his job and move to Atlanta, however, he believes her motive was to continue her affair with Kelly.

Adding fuel to the adultery fire, the suit also alleges that Childress contracted chlamydia from Kelly around the time they began seeing each other again. The lawsuit states, “Bryant tried every avenue to hold his marriage together, but his efforts could not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures to Childress.”

No word yet on how much Deputy Bryant asked for from the courts, but he is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.