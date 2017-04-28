Meet Your Troll on New Catfish [Details]

Angie Ange

Whether it be on The Shaderoom or YouTube, we all know the comments are always the best part of the content. MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show is switching things up for the remaining episodes in its sixth season to introduce people face to their internet trolls. According to the casting call of MTV’s Facebook page they are asking people to questions like, “Do you have an online rival?”, “Do you find yourself arguing with them all the time?”, “Does this person drive you up the wall?” and “Think it’s time to finally meet in person?”

Imagine the opportunity to sit face to face with the person that constantly antagonizes you? How would you react? Tell us in the comments, below.

