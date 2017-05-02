Janet Jackson Announces She’s Going Back On Tour

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

After rumors and speculation, Janet Jackson announces that she will be returning to the stage starting in September. Before announcing her pregnancy, Jackson embarked on the “Unbreakable” Tour along with an album of the same name. Now, Janet will be bringing you “The State Of The World” Tour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In a message to her fans, Janet says that the tour is not about politics but about people. The people have been waiting to see Ms. Jackson back on tour. Now after a new healthy baby and separation from her husband, we will get to see just that.

Once tour dates and venues are announces we will let you know. Until then, get them dollars ready to

Also On 93.9 WKYS: