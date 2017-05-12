Is Jay Z Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire? Rapper Signs 10 Year $200 Million Dollar Deal With Live Nation

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Thursday, Forbes Magazine released their yearly Richest In Hip-Hop list and it showed that Rap mogul Jay Z was worth a whopping $810 million dollars. A new deal with Live Nation may be just enough to get the Brooklyn born rapper over the $1 Billion dollar mark. It was announced an exclusive 10-year touring partnership with the live entertainment company for $200 Million dollars.

Basically Jay Z will be touring until he’s 57 Years Old.

In statements released by both Hov and Live Nation:

“Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. [Live Nation president and chief executive officer] Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

“Jay Z is one of the world’s preeminent touring artists,” Rapino added. “This strengthens the creative and business partnership of someone that continues to expand his touring base and reach.”

This could be an historic moment in Hip-Hop. Congrats Hov!