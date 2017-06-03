[Mixtape/EP] “Pre-Rolleds” (Prod. By Sledgren) by Wiz Khalifa

New project produced by @imsledgren download on Taylorgang.com #prerolleds A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Another surprise release this week!

New Mixtape by Wiz Khalifa and long-time producer, Sledgren, dropped Friday night. This follows the trend of surprise releases from last week’s Bryson Tiller, and last night’s releases from PartyNextDoor, & Yo Gotti! In the wake of Rolling Papers 2, Khalifa delivered a 4-track EP, all produced by T.G.O.D. in-house producer Sledgren; well known for his production on Kush & Orange Juice. Vibe out to the latest sounds of Wiz Khalifa’s Pre-Rolleds.

