[Mixtape/EP] “Pre-Rolleds” (Prod. By Sledgren) by Wiz Khalifa

DJ Freeez
New project produced by @imsledgren download on Taylorgang.com #prerolleds

Another surprise release this week! 

New Mixtape by Wiz Khalifa and long-time producer, Sledgren, dropped Friday night. This follows the trend of surprise releases from last week’s Bryson Tiller, and last night’s releases from PartyNextDoor, & Yo Gotti! In the wake of Rolling Papers 2, Khalifa delivered a 4-track EP, all produced by T.G.O.D. in-house producer Sledgren; well known for his production on Kush & Orange Juice. Vibe out to the latest sounds of Wiz Khalifa’s Pre-Rolleds.

