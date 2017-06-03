Independent Designer Destiny Bleu Claims Khloe Kardashian Ripped Off Her Work

An independent clothing designer namedclaimscopied her work, and she’s whipping out the receipts to prove it.

Destiny specializes in bedazzled merchandise from sparkly tights to blinged out bodysuits. She says all of the Kardashian sisters were customers of hers at one point, and that she was shocked when she saw exact replicas of her designs being modeled for Khloe’s Good American line.

Khloe’s posted her promo video for her new line on Twitter, to which Destiny replied with a not-so-subtle dig. “When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it,” she writes in response to Khloe’s tweet.

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. 🙃 https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Destiny, who has designed tour wardrobe for the likes of Beyonce, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony, says she has no reason to use the Kardashian name for attention and that she has legitimate proof that Khloe stole her designs (including the fact that Khloe even reached out to her for custom designs.)

Every sitster in the fam owns all of my tights. Khloe literally bought one of everything and had me personally make her custom items too. https://t.co/FqK6qjMXLf — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

I was also super excited when her sisters used my pieces in their lookbook, not realizing they were also passing it off as their own. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Last week that clothing line hit me wanting a nude bodysuit w/nipple bursts. I asked them what it was for cuz Kk had copied one….. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Destiny went on to say that Khloe and her people “ghosted her” after she confronted them about stealing her work. She decided to call them out to protective her brand and other indie brands the Kardashians have allegedly poached ideas from.

Of course they went ghost. Just like Khloes assistant when I sent an email calling her out. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

I know its prolly unprofessional of me to spill the tea but I've had it with these non creative millionaires stealing from indie designers. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

I have an epic resume and have outstanding relationships with my clients. Im not sitting back and letting this snake shit slide. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Dazzle is my livelihood. I pay 3 rents, 5 employees & handmake everything. I did it w/no investment or guidance, I'll always fight for this — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Destiny also claims that she’s ready to take legal action.

Im trademarked already and lawyered up 💙✨ https://t.co/gSeeEjWX0t — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017

Khloe has yet to respond to these claims.

