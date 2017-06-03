Independent Designer Destiny Bleu Claims Khloe Kardashian Ripped Off Her Work

An independent clothing designer named Destiny Bleu claims Khloé Kardashian copied her work, and she’s whipping out the receipts to prove it.
Destiny specializes in bedazzled merchandise from sparkly tights to blinged out bodysuits. She says all of the Kardashian sisters were customers of hers at one point, and that she was shocked when she saw exact replicas of her designs being modeled for Khloe’s Good American line.
Khloe’s posted her promo video for her new line on Twitter, to which Destiny replied with a not-so-subtle dig. “When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it,” she writes in response to Khloe’s tweet.
Destiny, who has designed tour wardrobe for the likes of Beyonce, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony, says she has no reason to use the Kardashian name for attention and that she has legitimate proof that Khloe stole her designs (including the fact that Khloe even reached out to her for custom designs.)
Destiny went on to say that Khloe and her people “ghosted her” after she confronted them about stealing her work. She decided to call them out to protective her brand and other indie brands the Kardashians have allegedly poached ideas from.
Destiny also claims that she’s ready to take legal action.
Kourtney has yet to respond to these claims.
IMAGE CREDIT: Getty