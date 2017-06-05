Pharrell, Justin Bieber and More Join Ariana Grande At Manchester Benefit Concert



Ariana Grande, along with 50,000 fans, gathered at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to honor the lives of those that were lost during the Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Katy Perry. , along with 50,000 fans, gathered at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to honor the lives of those that were lost during the vicious attack at her concert just a couple of weeks earlier. The singer brought along a few friends with her includingand

Pharrell praised the people of Manchester for their bravery. “I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity,” Williams said before he launched into his hit song, “Happy” joined by Miley Cyrus. “I just want to wrap my arms around all of you and thank you for having us here,” Cyrus added.

Coldplay gave it their all in an emotional performance of “Fix You.”

Justin Beiber made the crowd go nuts with his acoustic performances of “Cold Water” and “Love Yourself,” reminding the crowd that love always wins.

And finally, Ariana brought the house down with her finale performances of “One Last Time” and “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” and was moved to tears at the outpouring of cheers from the audience.

All proceeds from the concert with go to the Manchester victims and their families.

SOURCE: BBC Music | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

