Former Washington QB Doug Williams To Serve As Senior VP of Player Personnel

Today,President, Bruce Allen announced the promotion of former quarterbackto Senior Vice President of Player Personnel.

Since 2014 Willams he had served in the team’s front office as a personnel executive.

Williams quarterbacked Washington to a Super Bowl XXII win in the 1987 season. He became the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and earned MVP honors after passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the Redskins’ 42-10 victory over the Broncos.

He spent five years as a personnel executive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2004-08 — the same length of time that Allen spent as the Bucs’ general manager. In addition he served as the Bucs’ director of pro personnel in 2009. He was Grambling‘s head coach from 1998-2003 and again from 2011-13.

He has 20 seasons of NFL experience — nine as a player and 11 in personnel roles. He played with Washington from 1986-89, was named a member of the 80 Greatest Redskins and is a Redskins Ring of Famer.

Today encompassed other Redskins promotions as well including: Eric Schaffer to VP of Football Operations, Kyle Smith to Director of College Scouting, and Scott Campbell to a senior executive role.

