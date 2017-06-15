BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Zendaya is having a pretty dope summer.

Not only she is starring in the anticipated Marvel franchise film Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she’s also scored her first-ever Vogue cover—and she looks stunning.

white Calvin Klein halter dress adorned in black and yellow feathers. She finishes off the look with shaggy bangs and a pair of Diane von Furstenberg drop black earrings.

For the July issue of the fashion Bible, the Disney actress, shoe designer and activist slays in a

During the interview, the 20-year-old talks about a range of topics including a meeting with Disney execs about K.C. Undercover where she insisted that the show feature a family of color and that be the show’s producer. Not too shabby for a then 16-year-old.

Zendaya also shared that she plans on doing a stop-and-frisk episode on K.C. Undercover, she hasn’t signed on for any future films so far and she wants to do a project with one of her idols, Angela Davis.

On her other demands for K.C. Undercover:

“I wanted to make sure that she wasn’t good at singing or acting or dancing. That she wasn’t artistically inclined. I didn’t want them to all of a sudden be like, ‘Oh, yeah, and then she sings this episode!’ No. She can’t dance; she can’t sing. She can’t do that stuff. There are other things that a girl can be. I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do. I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life.”

On the end of her first real relationship:

“It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending.” There have been no relationships since, she says, but she is moving on. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, What did I do wrong? That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.”

Designer Michael Kors on Zendaya’s fashion evolution and how he’s helped her style:

“I’ve got my cast of women. I’m always looking for a new character. Not only does Zendaya love fashion but she understands that you can play a role when you get dressed.”

Zendaya is the second Black woman to have a solo cover on Vogue in 2017—Loving’s lead actress Ruth Negga was its first for the Jan issue.

Congrats Zendaya!

Read the Vogue July profile in its entirety here.

