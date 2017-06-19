Finsbury Park Attack: Driver Plows Into Group Of Muslims By London Mosque

Residents of Finsbury Park are in mourning after a deadly vehicular attack targeted a group of worshipers outside a London mosque.

One man is dead and eight others are injured after a van plowed through the crowd. A 47-year-old man was arrested for the crime. The heartbreaking act is being treated as a terrorist attack.

“Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed,” Prime Minister Theresa May said on a televised conference. She added that the attack “once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives – this time, British Muslims as they left a mosque, having broken their fast and prayed together at this sacred time of year.”

While witnesses rushed to the aid of the injured, other bystanders were able to pin down the suspect, who fought to escape.

The suspect has been identified as Darren Osbourne, a father of four, Metro reports.

“I managed to get [the suspect] to the ground, and me and some other guys managed to hold him until the police arrived, for about 20 minutes I think, until the police arrived,” Abdulrahman, a witness on the scene, said.

“I said, ‘Tell me why did you try driving to kill innocent people?’ When he went into the [police] van he made gestures, he was laughing. He deliberately did this. He caused this incident,” Abdulrahaman continued.

A Muslim teen was recently murdered near a Virginia mosque on Sunday. This terrifying string of hate crimes against Muslims comes at the height of Ramadan.

