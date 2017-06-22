Ciara Gets Glam As She Heads Back To Work For Revlon

is giving everyone a peek at her office as she gets back to work as a brand ambassador for Revlon.

It’s been nearly two months since Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their daughter, Sienna. Like any other working mom, Ciara is already back on her hustle. Unlike most other working moms, though, her office is the set of a shoot for Revlon.

Ciara shared a video of herself getting ready to slay the camera (as she always does) for Revlon for National Selfie Day, taking a moment to give the beauty brand a little cheer. As flawless as she is, Ciara revealed how grateful and amazed she still is to have the opportunity.

