Migos vs Joe Budden at BET awards

During a interview at the BET awards on the Red Carpet, things got a little heated between Migos and Joe budden. Doesn’t look like it was something staged either. Joe later tweeted The migos were just a little to sassy for him.
Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017
Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017
