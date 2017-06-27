Migos and Joe

Migos and Joe

Migos vs Joe Budden at BET awards

DJ Gemini
During a interview at the BET awards on the Red Carpet, things got a little heated between Migos and Joe budden. Doesn’t look like it was something staged either. Joe later tweeted The migos were just a little to sassy for him.

