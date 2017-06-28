News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chick Chat: Here’s A Few Tips On How To Get More Coins In Your Pocket

If you want to learn simple steps to increase your financial literacy, this is for you.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

On this episode of “Chick Chat,” #TeamBeautiful sits down with Tamika Gravesandy, credit specialist and owner of Freedom Alliance Tax Services, to break down the importance of making good money decisions.

Click here for a free guide on best money saving practices

Click here for a free copy of Tamika’s book, ‘The Legal Credit Repair Loophole’

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Flawless Wedding Hair For The Bride On A Budget

What’s Mine Is Yours: 10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances Without Fighting

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos