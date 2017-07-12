Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob Kardashian

A post shared by Shalana Ms.Toni"hunter (@shalanajh) on May 1, 2014 at 12:33pm PDT

Everyone has something to say about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s recent social media showdown, but only a few people have the authority to speak out on what really went down.

Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, happens to be one of those of people. The outspoken mother took to social media on Tuesday to dish on all things Rob and Chyna, saying, “I’m going to be sending a video out on to social media about Rob and Chyna, the Kardashians, the media, the lawyers. I believe that I have all rights to say what I have to say. Why? Because I feel somewhat in the middle of what’s going on, and this isn’t a good feeling for me. I tried to remain silent because I was always told silence is golden, however, untrue.”

Ms. Toni continued, “I am going to speak on everything that’s going on. I am going to give my opinion, I am going to give facts. Why? Because I’m Dream’s grandmother, Chyna’s mother, King Cairo’s grandmother and Rob Kardashian’s ex mother-in-law to be.”

However, according to Rob, Chyna cut her mother off financially months ago and he was the one looking out for her. We can’t wait to hear Tokyo Toni’s tale about the madness. Check out the video above.