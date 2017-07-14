KYSBlockParty: Girl Disrupted, Sevyn Kicks It At The Block Party

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

R&B Recording Artist Sevyn Streeter took the time out of her hectic schedule to come see the kids at Kentland Community Center at the #KYSBlockParty! Sevyn got on stage with some of the kids and even danced with them to some of the new tracks from her new album “Girl Disrupted,” and took pics and selfies with the crowd.

Sevyn sat with Angie Ange to talk about her experience, new album and more.