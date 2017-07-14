KYSBlockParty: Girl Disrupted, Sevyn Kicks It At The Block Party

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
R&B Recording Artist Sevyn Streeter took the time out of her hectic schedule to come see the kids at Kentland Community Center at the #KYSBlockParty! Sevyn got on stage with some of the kids and even danced with them to some of the new tracks from her new album “Girl Disrupted,” and took pics and selfies with the crowd.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sevyn sat with Angie Ange to talk about her experience, new album and more.
Related: #KYSBlockParty: Meet DMV Rising Star Nia Monaé
Related: “Product Of The DMV” Noochie Talks Meeting Angie Ange For The First Time
#KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The Kids
15 photos Launch gallery
#KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The Kids
1. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 1 of 15
2. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 2 of 15
3. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 3 of 15
4. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 4 of 15
5. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 5 of 15
6. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 6 of 15
7. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 7 of 15
8. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 8 of 15
9. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 9 of 15
10. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 10 of 15
11. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 11 of 15
12. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 12 of 15
13. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 13 of 15
14. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 14 of 15
15. #KYSBlockParty: Sevyn Streeter Is For The KidsSource:WKYS 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours