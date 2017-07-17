Watch: Tyler The Creator Says He’s Only Into White Men

Tyler The Creator had the Internet buzzing earlier this month after alluding that he is gay on his new album Scum F**ck Flower Boy — but now the eclectic rapper has everyone talking for a different reason.

Video footage has been making it’s rounds of Tyler not only revealing that he’s into guys, but only a particular group. When asked to describe Norwegian girls, the Odd Future emcee replied, “They all got this look. Yeah, but I’m into dudes though.” The young, White kid interviewing Tyler then asked, “Black dudes only?” But the L.A. native quickly said, “I don’t like Black dudes at all. I’m into White guys.”

Tyler’s former group mate, Frank Ocean, opened up about his sexuality back in 2012, however he never spoke out about his the men he likes. We expect to hear comments like this from rappers like Kodak Black when referring to Black women, but it comes as a surprise to hear the usually open minded Tyler The Creator make such a statement. Thoughts?

Check out the video above to see what else he had to say.