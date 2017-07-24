“The 3AM Scoop” by DJ Freeez

Trying To Put You In The Loop

i got 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 19, 2017

Bank Account is looking like 21 Savage’s next single, the record entered the Billboard charts for the first week at #33. Last week 21’s album Issa landed at #2 behind Jay Z’s 4:44; this week Hov remains at #1 while Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN moved back to #2 and French Montana’s Jungle Rules debuts at #3 for Billboard’s Top 200. Next week, Meek Mill is predicted to debut at #1.

Nicki Minaj created a snapchat, and couldn’t access her phone because of the overflow of messages.

R. Kelly is taking another hit while TMZ reports there’s a woman who wishes to remain anonymous, accusing Robert for guilting her into posing nude for him. They didn’t have sex, but if a famous R&B singer, with the name of R. Kelly, is flying you out to ATL multiple times, that he ain’t gonna try? Sounds like a case of blackmail, a situation she invited her life into. Protect your energies people.

Ameriie is a New York Times Bestseller, the 1-Thing singing Washatonian wrote a book, Because You Love To Hate Me, and it’s killin.

Thank u for making #BecauseYouLovetoHateMe a NYT Bestseller!!! #6!! Shoutout 2 readers & every contributor who killed it w/their creativity. pic.twitter.com/4juWHlVTMk — AMERIIE 에므리 (@Ameriie) July 19, 2017

Offset & Quavo each dropped some anticipation content of Culture 2, on their snapchats. The Migos sophomore album is still in the oven.

Offset ain't playing with Culture 2.. he said he airing out ppl out on the album he don't fw. pic.twitter.com/TOXZDWQiMn — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) July 24, 2017

Looks like Wale is cutting off the locs. In a recent instagram post he captions that he needs to make changes, and steps toward finding his happiness. Personally, this post looks dramatic, but Wale thinks different than me.

I looked up the symbolism of cutting off your hair, and it literally means, “that you’re changing, something new has happened to you, and you feel like you are a whole new person.” See, I’m considerate. Shoutout to EBM’s Phil Ade, I’m looking forward to your new music this week, and seeing you all at the BET Experience at the Fillmore this Wednesday with Ari Lennox.

