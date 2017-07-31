Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Photo by Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

The Music
Home > The Music

New Video: Future feat. Nicki Minaj “You Da Baddest”

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Future still dropping bangers, as a bonus track on his latest project “HNDRXX” .Check out the brand new visual featuring Nicki Minaj,  as they take over Miami. direcred by Benny Boom.

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Continue reading New Video: Future feat. Nicki Minaj “You Da Baddest”

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos