Wale Speaks Out About Showering His Daughter With Dollar Bills

Wale‘s traditional birthday behavior is here to stay whether you like it or not.

In case you missed it, the rapper faced some backlash when he posted a video from his daughter’s first birthday. In the clip B,aby Zyla was being showered with dollar bills, a Nigerian tradition called “spraying” that didn’t fare well with Wale’s followers, many of whom compared the video to a strip club.

Now, thanks to TMZ, we have Wale’s thoughts on the matter. “I didn’t really care,” he told the gossip site. “That’s just a little bit of the ignorance that be in this country sometimes for other cultures. I’m not tripping—I’m used to it.”

Wale explained that he’s proud of who he is and “spraying” is a custom he grew up with as a kid. “You just have to respect other people’s traditions on all levels… Before you speak on it, you should know about it. I’m proud of where I come from and my family’s heritage. I never even thought for a second that it was anything wrong with it because that’s all I knew when we was growing up,” he said.

Watch Wale break it down in the video above.