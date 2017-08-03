Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes

‘s transphobic sentiments are once again coming out in his routines. Following the backlashreceived for his “jokes” on The Breakfast Club , you would think Chappelle might try to learn more and reconsider his routine. But no, Chappelle loves to talk about transgender people with very little information about them. According to Jesse David Fox at Vulture , Chappelle kicked off his 16-show residency at Radio City Music Hall and “for about the first 20 minutes of his set, Chappelle almost exclusively talked about trans issues.”

Chappelle talked about trans people in the military. “Sounds like a secret weapon to me,” he said. “If I was in ISIS in the trenches fighting against the United States and all of the sudden I see a man with a beard and big D-cups titties just rushing my foxhole and sh*t, I’d be horrified.” He also said, “I read in the paper that Caitlyn Jenner was contemplating posing nude in an upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated. And I knew it was politically incorrect to say, so I figured I’d just say it for everybody — yuck. F*ck, man, I just want to read some stats, like why are you cramming man-pussy in the middle of the sports page like that?”

Chappelle didn’t stop there. He also added, “The only reason all of us are talking about transgenders is because White men want to do it. If it was just Blacks and Mexican like, ‘Hey, y’all, we feel like girls inside.’ They’d be like, ‘Shut up, n*gger, no one asked how you felt.”

Forget about Black trans folks like Laverne Cox and Janet Mock, who have been doing work long before Caitlyn Jenner. Dave didn’t read up on this before his routine.

You can read the full review of Chappelle’s set here.

