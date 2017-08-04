Kodak Black

Kodak Black

Photo by Kodak Black

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

[Music Video] “Patty Cake” by Kodak Black

DJ Freeez
Leave a comment

Latest Music Video by Kodak Black

The young Atlantic Records signee released his album Painting Pictures, which made it to #3 on the Billboard Top 200, with Tunnel Vision as the first single. Patty Cake is the second single from the debut album. The record already has a playful undertone, so why not create a playful music video!

Treasure Island Music Festival 2016

XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List

11 photos Launch gallery

XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List

Continue reading [Music Video] “Patty Cake” by Kodak Black

XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List

kodak black , music video , painting pictures , patty cake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos