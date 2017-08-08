ESPN Films Presents Baltimore Boys Tonight

ESPN’s 30 for 30 series has been more than entertaining and informative over the years. Tonight the tradition continues as they showcase one of the most dominant high school teams in history. In the 1980’s in Baltimore the Dunbar Poets were “KINGS”. Led by Mugsy Bogues, David Wingate, Reggie Lewis and Reggie Williams who all went on to have long professional careers in the NBA. Peep out the trailer and be sure to catch the movie tonight at 8 p.m. tonight on ESPN.

Source

Follow me on IG @StretchG

Also On 93.9 WKYS: