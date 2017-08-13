Marshawn Lynch Returns to the NFL and Takes a Seat

Oakland Raider’s Marshawn Lynch made his return to professional football after retiring for a year and sat during the National Anthem. We all know Marshawn does whatever he wants and yesterday he proved once again he is a man who beats to his own drum. Lynch spoke with his coach after the game and said, “This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than being myself.”
His sitting is being perceived as a silent protest in the likes of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest. The only one that knows if it was or wasn’t is Marshawn and we all know he doesn’t talk much.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours