Lyrica Anderson Talks Zodiac Signs, Music & More With Dominique Da Diva

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s Lyrica Anderson sat down with Da Diva to talk zodiac signs, her new single, ‘Don’t Take It Personal” and plays #LyricasFavoriteLyrics. Press play.
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 30
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Algee Smith1 of 15
2. Kofi Siriboe2 of 15
3. Corey Hawkins3 of 15
4. Shameik Moore4 of 15
5. Demetrius Shipp Jr.5 of 15
6. O’Shea Jackson Jr.6 of 15
7. Tyler James Williams7 of 15
8. Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray8 of 15
9. John Boyega9 of 15
10. Jacob Latimore10 of 15
11. Alfred Enoch11 of 15
12. Keith Powers12 of 15
13. Stephan James13 of 15
14. Aldis Hodge14 of 15
15. Michael B Jordan15 of 15
