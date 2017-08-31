Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors

DMV’s Own Victor Oladipo Puts His Spin On The Donny Hathaway Classic “Song For You”

Indiana Pacers guard and DMV’s own Victor Oladipo has enjoyed a pretty good start to his NBA career. Now, the baller is trying his hand at singing, releasing his first single “Song For You.” Oladipo puts his spin on the Donny Hathaway classic. When speaking out his music the former DaMatha High School star said:

“What inspired me to put out my own music now is that I believe it is a gift of mine and when God blesses you with a gift you should share it with others. If not then you’re doing yourself and Him a disservice. Donny Hathaway is one of my favorite artists and ‘A Song For You’ is one of the songs I could really relate to so in honor of him I remixed his version of the song and flipped it into a modern day story of something someone might go through today in the second half.”

Check it out above & let us know what you think!

