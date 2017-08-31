DMV’s Own Victor Oladipo Puts His Spin On The Donny Hathaway Classic “Song For You”

Indiana Pacers guard and DMV’s own Victor Oladipo has enjoyed a pretty good start to his NBA career. Now, the baller is trying his hand at singing, releasing his first single “Song For You.” Oladipo puts his spin on the Donny Hathaway classic. When speaking out his music the former DaMatha High School star said:
“What inspired me to put out my own music now is that I believe it is a gift of mine and when God blesses you with a gift you should share it with others. If not then you’re doing yourself and Him a disservice. Donny Hathaway is one of my favorite artists and ‘A Song For You’ is one of the songs I could really relate to so in honor of him I remixed his version of the song and flipped it into a modern day story of something someone might go through today in the second half.”
Check it out above & let us know what you think!
Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony
46 photos Launch gallery
1. (SP)US-NEW YORK-NBA AWARDS
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. (SP)US-NEW YORK-NBA AWARDS
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. 2017 NBA Awards Show
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
42 of 46
43. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
43 of 46
44. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
44 of 46
45. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
45 of 46
46. 2017 NBA Awards
Source:Getty
46 of 46