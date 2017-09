All My Friends Are Dead 💀

Lil Uzi Vert finds a few friends dead for the official video for his hit. Directed by Virgil Abloh, the gruesome grainy clip features cameos from NAV and The Weeknd. In other news, his recent Luv Is Rage 2 album has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

– RapRadar.com

