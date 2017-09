Talk about terrifying! A tiger was walking around a neighborhood in Henry County this morning and surprised a dog in someone’s backyard and drivers on the highway as officers were called to the scene. Unfortunately the tiger was killed as officers were not equipped to tranquilize it. The question is..who’s tiger was this??? Update: Looks like they found the owners…an entertainment company.

#BREAKING: Owner of tiger shot dead in neighborhood ID’d as entertainment company https://t.co/vKadHd6MNp pic.twitter.com/rnnOK1rn1V — AJC (@ajc) September 6, 2017

THE LATEST: Search on for owner of tiger shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood https://t.co/CCGsilyAFk pic.twitter.com/SdviHiz1GM — AJC (@ajc) September 6, 2017

Tiger shot dead after attacking dog in metro Atlanta neighborhood, Henry County https://t.co/xtFRxEVDVi pic.twitter.com/dz1PIwY1Ji — AJC (@ajc) September 6, 2017

